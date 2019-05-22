Home States Kerala

Will not tolerate fake plaints: Kerala Women’s Commission

Cases involving marriage fraud and domestic harassment were discussed in the adalat. 

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Women’s Commission will not tolerate fake complaints even though the commission takes side with women, commission chairperson M C Josephine said during the adalat here on Tuesday. 

“Only genuine cases would be taken up for dispute in the adalats. Fake stories would be weeded out with least preference,” she said. 

A total of 88 cases were heard at the adalat while 27 cases have been settled. Most of the cases are related to domestic violence and petty quarrels. Dowry-related issues were reported more in the adalat. According to Josephine, women should make a proper record of the money given by her family to the husband’s family after marriage. 

“This money belongs to the woman and she could claim it,” she said. She also added weddings should be simple which can reduce dowry-related issues and domestic violence. 

A case involving a depressed mother whose son is suffering from mental instability as a result of domestic violence and the poor family environment was pointed out by the chairperson as a peculiar story. With the incessant worries of the mother and son having a detrimental effect on their health, the commission has taken steps seeking expert medical aid.  

