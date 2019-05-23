Kerala University lecturers’ protest against dues may delay exam results

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The examination results of various courses under Kerala University (KU) are likely to be delayed this year, as a section of guest and contract lecturers are keeping away from valuation duties demanding settlement of valuation dues from the university. Allegedly, the dues have not been paid for the last several years.

Sources said around 700 teachers including guest and contract lecturers have not received their dues from the university. Sreejesh (name changed), a contract lecturer, said that he is yet to get his around `30,000 for various exam valuations since 2016.

The remuneration for exam valuation is applicable only to contract and guest lecturers. Lecturers who are qualified as per UGC regulation are not eligible for remuneration for exam valuation as it is considered to be part of their job. According to teachers’ association representatives, maximum attendance was ensured at valuation camps but a small section of teachers decided to stay away from valuation demanding payment dues.

The varsity is likely to postpone the university exam results of UG and PG examinations as a section of teachers are still adamant on staying away from the valuation process. The delay in publishing results will delay the start of next semester. Mini Dejo Kappen, Controller of Examinations, KU, told Express that the process to release the dues has begun.