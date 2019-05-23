Home States Kerala

Kerala University lecturers’ protest against dues may delay exam results

Sources said around 700 teachers including guest and contract lecturers have not received their dues from the university.

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The examination results of various courses under Kerala University (KU) are likely to be delayed this year, as a section of guest and contract lecturers are keeping away from valuation duties demanding settlement of valuation dues from the university. Allegedly, the dues have not been paid for the last several years.   

Sources said around 700 teachers including guest and contract lecturers have not received their dues from the university. Sreejesh (name changed), a contract lecturer, said that he is yet to get his around `30,000 for various exam valuations since 2016. 

The remuneration for exam valuation is applicable only to contract and guest lecturers. Lecturers who are qualified as per UGC regulation are not eligible for remuneration for exam valuation as it is considered to be part of their job. According to teachers’ association representatives, maximum attendance was ensured at valuation camps but a small section of teachers decided to stay away from valuation demanding payment dues. 

The varsity is likely to postpone the university exam results of UG and PG examinations as a section of teachers are still adamant on staying away from the valuation process. The delay in publishing results will delay the start of next semester. Mini Dejo Kappen, Controller of Examinations, KU, told Express that the process to release the dues has begun.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala University Protest Lecturers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp