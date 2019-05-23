Home States Kerala

Yakub murder: 5 RSS workers sentenced to rigorous imprisonment 

Thalasserry Additional District Sessions Court, on Wednesday, sentenced five RSS workers to life imprisonment and a fine of `50,000 each for the murder of CPM worker Yakub (24). 

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Thalasserry Additional District Sessions Court, on Wednesday, sentenced five RSS workers to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each for the murder of CPM worker Yakub (24). The RSS workers sentenced to RI are: V Shankaran, 49, of Meethale Punnadu, Vilangeri Manoharan, 42, of Keezhur, Puthiya Veettil Vijesh, 38, of Thillankeri, Koderi Prakashan, 42, of Keezhur and P Kavyesh, 42, of Keezhur. Of the 16 accused in the case, 11 persons including RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri, were acquitted by the court as the prosecution was unable to establish the crime charged against them. 

Apart from Valsan Thillankeri, the other RSS workers acquitted by the court are: Panniyodan Jayakrishnan, 39, Kuttiyadan Divakaran, 59, SD Suresh, 48, PK Pavithran, 38, Mavila Hareendran, 56, KK Padmanabhan, 36, S T Sajeesh, 36, Kozhukkunnen Sajeesh, 36, Valli Kunhiraman, 42, and Kizhakke Veettil Babu, 41.

Yakub, from Keezhur, Iritty, was killed by RSS workers on June 13, 2006. On the night of the incident, Yakub was attacked by assailants when he was with his friends in Kottathekkunnu. Yakub tried to flee from the attackers, but was killed by the bomb hurled at him. Two other workers were also injured in the incident. Valsan Thillankeri was charged with conspiracy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS workers CPM workers Kerala murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp