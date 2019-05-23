Yakub murder: 5 RSS workers sentenced to rigorous imprisonment 

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Thalasserry Additional District Sessions Court, on Wednesday, sentenced five RSS workers to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each for the murder of CPM worker Yakub (24). The RSS workers sentenced to RI are: V Shankaran, 49, of Meethale Punnadu, Vilangeri Manoharan, 42, of Keezhur, Puthiya Veettil Vijesh, 38, of Thillankeri, Koderi Prakashan, 42, of Keezhur and P Kavyesh, 42, of Keezhur. Of the 16 accused in the case, 11 persons including RSS leader Valsan Thillankeri, were acquitted by the court as the prosecution was unable to establish the crime charged against them.

Apart from Valsan Thillankeri, the other RSS workers acquitted by the court are: Panniyodan Jayakrishnan, 39, Kuttiyadan Divakaran, 59, SD Suresh, 48, PK Pavithran, 38, Mavila Hareendran, 56, KK Padmanabhan, 36, S T Sajeesh, 36, Kozhukkunnen Sajeesh, 36, Valli Kunhiraman, 42, and Kizhakke Veettil Babu, 41.

Yakub, from Keezhur, Iritty, was killed by RSS workers on June 13, 2006. On the night of the incident, Yakub was attacked by assailants when he was with his friends in Kottathekkunnu. Yakub tried to flee from the attackers, but was killed by the bomb hurled at him. Two other workers were also injured in the incident. Valsan Thillankeri was charged with conspiracy.