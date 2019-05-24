Home States Kerala

BDJS support helps NDA improve its vote share

THE support of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), which represents the prominent Ezhava community, has helped the NDA improve its vote share in the state.

By P Ramdas
KOCHI: THE support of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), which represents the prominent Ezhava community, has helped the NDA improve its vote share in the state.
BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai himself had appreciated the BDJS workers’ dedicated support during campaigning. Now, the steep rise in the NDA’s vote share in Alappuzha, Attingal, Thrissur and Wayanad constituencies, where the Ezhava community is a strong presence, points to the shift in its allegiance.
The NDA, which had secured 90,528 votes in 2014, almost tripled the tally this time --- 2,46,502. In Varkala, Attingal, Chirayinkeezhu and Aruvikkara Assembly constituencies, the alliance polled 34,343, 42,389, 32,829 and 30,151 votes in that order. 

In Alappuzha, where former Public Service Commission chairman K S Radhakrishnan contested, NDA increased its vote share from 43,051 to 1,86,092.
BJP leaders had lauded the campaigning by BDJS activists at Manalur, Nattika, Thrissur, Irinjalakkuda and Puthukkad. Though actor Suresh Gopi won sizable votes on his own, the role of BDJS cannot be ignored as the the NDA’s vote share increased from 1,02,681 to 2,93,405.

