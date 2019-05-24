Coming soon: Bypolls to six assembly seats

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala will see by-elections to six Assembly seats soon, after four sitting MLAs – Hibi Eden, Adoor Prakashan, K Muraleedharan and A M Ariff – won the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, thus vacating their respective Assembly seats. Sources said the by-polls to these four seats are expected to be held along with two other seats viz., Manjeshwar and Pala, which fell vacant following the demise of the sitting MLAs.

Congress candidate Hibi Eden, the sitting MLA from the Ernakulam assembly seat, won from Ernakulam LS constituency, beating P Rajeev of CPM. Similarly, Congress’ Adoor Prakashan, Konni MLA, defeated A Sampath of CPM in Attingal. Vattiyoorkavu Assembly seat has also fallen vacant after Muraleedharan, the sitting MLA from the constituency, won the Vadakara LS seat beating the CPM strongman P Jayarajan.

Ariff, the sole LDF candidate who withstood the state-wide UDF wave, won from Alappuzha. He is the sitting MLA from Aroor. Ariff’s win has made elections imminent for the Assembly constituency.