Home States Kerala

Post defeat, rumblings in LDF camp

 

Undoubtedly, the poor handling of the Sabarimala issue has a major role to play in the Left predicament.

Published: 24th May 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Throughout the poll campaign, two CPM Politburo members - Pinarayi Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan - kept on referring to the 2004 LS elections, when the LDF had won 18 of the 20 seats. The verdict was almost the same with a minor exception - the majority of 19 seats went to the UDF fold. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi
Vijayan coming out of CPM
state committee office at AKG
Centre in Thiruvananthapuram
after the election results on
Thursday | Vincent Pulickal

Undoubtedly, the poor handling of the Sabarimala issue has a major role to play in the Left predicament. Faced with the second biggest defeat in its electoral history - the first being in 1977, when the Congress front with the CPI on its side won all the 20 seats - it’s time for the Left to go into the nitty-gritties. 
“It’s time the CPM modified its style of functioning. Unnecessary arrogance and unreasonable violence won’t be tolerated any more by the masses. The sooner the party realises it, the better. As far as the Sabarimala issue is concerned, the Left cannot opt for a different stance than it has. But the way it was handled, needs to be discussed,” said a senior CPM leader.   

Obviously, fingers will be pointed at Pinarayi who drew flak from various corners on different issues, including Sabarimala. Right from the poor handling of Cyclone Ockhi, allegations over a man-made flood and back-to-back political killings have played a crucial role in turning voters against the Left Front. In fact, the hype over Sabarimala favoured the Congress as concerned minorities came together to vote for the UDF. There was a steady flow of Left votes to UDF on account of Sabarimala. Also, the political killings in Kannur have made a mark in the voting pattern. The defeat is sure to create a ruckus in the party’s Kannur unit. 

Post-defeat, differences within the front have already started coming out in the open. Though the pathetic performance will have its ripples in state politics, chances are less for demands from within the LDF for Pinarayi’s resignation. Party state chief Kodiyeri has already stated the party will learn from its mistakes and take corrective steps, as needed. 

ALSO READ | Sabarimala fails to help 'lotus' bloom in Kerala

“In a state where there’s more than 45 per cent of minority votes, there was a general consolidation of the minorities against the BJP. It was the Left that secularised the people against the Sangh Parivar’s communal campaign. The people have voted for the Congress in the hope of forming a secular government at the Centre,” pointed out CPM PB member M A Baby. 
Along with minority votes, a section of upper caste Hindu votes too went to the UDF.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LDF CPM Politburo Pinarayi Vijayan Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp