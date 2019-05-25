Home States Kerala

BJP votes fell in UDF kitty in key Kerala Lok Sabha constituencies

The Sabarimala issue, that hurt the sentiments of the devotees had created discontent among the Hindu majority, which was considered the vote base of the CPM.

Published: 25th May 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

UDF worker

A UDF worker in painted in party colours to celebrate the party's victory in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Did the BJP supporters cast their votes in favour of UDF candidates in key constituencies to ensure the defeat of their bete noire CPM? A close look at the voting pattern in CPM bastions reveals a steep decline in BJP votes which points to a possible transfer of votes. 

It may be noted that Sabarimala Karma Samithi patron Swami Chidanandapuri had given a call to Ayyappa devotees to cast their votes for UDF candidates in constituencies where the BJP was not strong to ensure the defeat of the CPM candidates. However, other leaders of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi and the BJP had objected to the suggestion. 

However, it seems, there is a steep decline in BJP votes in constituencies like Kasargod, Kannur, Vadakara, Alathur and few others where the opinion polls suggested a victory for the LDF candidates. 

The Sabarimala issue, that hurt the sentiments of the devotees had created discontent among the Hindu majority, which was considered the vote base of the CPM. According to Sabarimala Karma Samithi leaders, many families, who were staunch supporters of the CPM parted ways with the party after the Sabarimala agitation.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi's Amethi’s loss may be Wayanad’s gain

The BJP was expecting a steep increase in its vote share in view of the possible polarisation of majority votes. However, the party’s vote share increased only marginally, leaving the leaders disenchanted. 

According to BJP leaders, the devotees who were annoyed by the CPM stand on Sabarimala issue cast their votes in favour of the UDF candidates to ensure the defeat of the CPM. This shift in votes has poured cold water on the poll prospects of the BJP at least in Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta. 

“Discontent was brewing among the traditional vote base of the CPM over the handling of the Sabarimala issue. We hoped this will help us cross the 20 per cent mark in vote share. But a major chunk of the votes went to the UDF as they thought only the UDF can spoil the chances of the CPM,” said a senior BJP leader.

ALSO READ | BJP didn’t want to trade Sabarimala for votes: PS Sreedharan Pillai

“It is not our votes that got drained. A section of the traditional voters of the CPM voted for the UDF to ensure the defeat of the CPM leaders.

There was an anti-Pinarayi wave in the state and the UDF benefitted from it. In Palakkad, the discontent among the supporters of the CPM over the Sabarimala issue was evident,” said BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UDF BJP LDF Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp