Kummanam blames Congress for spreading religious hate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP leader and NDA candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, Kummanam Rajasekharan, alleged his opponents of spreading hate campaigns against him.



“There were fake campaigns that I’m a communalist and that I led the Nilakkal dispute and Marad riots. Blatant lies were propagated,” he told media persons on Friday. Kummanam said he, in fact, tried to settle the Nilakkal dispute.

“I talked with Christian religious heads and found a solution without any violence. Even the late Congress Chief minister K Karunakaran admired me for that,” he said.



He accused Congress of attempting to create religious hatred against him. “The Communists too joined in their efforts,” he added.



In the case of Marad, Kummanam said he worked for an amicable settlement. He asked Muslim League leaders P K Kunhalikutty and M K Muneer to share their opinion on the allegations.