People are losing faith in LDF, says Divakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Post-electoral defeat, there are rumblings in the Left camp. Close on the heels of the drubbing in Thiruvananthapuram, Left candidate C Divakaran has come out criticising the LDF.

The senior CPI leader said people are losing faith in the LDF. The Left Front should be able to take people into confidence. He also pointed out the need for the Left Front to go for a political check on the electoral setback. The Left should open up about its mistakes, he said. Referring to the old generation of leaders, he said Left leaders should be ready to go to the people and interact with them without being concerned about protocol issues.

Divakaran also said cross-voting in Thiruvananthapuram was one of the reasons for his defeat. He alleged the BJP votes went to the UDF, and that’s the reason for Tharoor’s huge winning margin. He also said the cross-voting between the BJP and the UDF was part of a planned move.