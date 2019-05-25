Home States Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Customs sleuth held for aiding gold smugglers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday arrested a Customs superintendent for aiding the smuggling of gold through Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. B Radhakrishnan, one of the senior officers posted here, was arrested after the DRI found that he, in connivance with the smugglers, had allowed gold carriers to exit the airport safely. 

According to DRI officials, the role of the officer was suspected and it was after going through the duty register and CCTV footage that they came to the conclusion he was complicit in the crime.

The DRI sources said Radhakrishnan was heading the desk that mostly manned the handbag X-ray scanning machine. The smuggling rackets used to inform the officer beforehand about the carriers. When the carriers line up for X-ray scanning of handbags, the officer turned a blind eye and let them go. 

He also went to the re-scanning machine and ensured the carriers were not summoned for examination again. DRI sources said they are checking whether any other officers were involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, the probe into the recent haul of 25 kg gold biscuits is on and look out notices have been issued against Biju, a lawyer who had allegedly smuggled gold several times before, his accomplice Vishnu and jewellery shop employee Hakeem. 

The DRI had learnt Biju used his job profile to give the Customs officials a slip during their checking. Since he was a lawyer, the Customs officials did not suspect him and that helped his cause.

