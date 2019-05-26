Applications invited for edu scholarships

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Sarojini Damodaran Foundation has invited applications for the Vidyadhan Scholarship from students of financially backward families (with an annual income below Rs 2 lakh). Those who have passed SSLC exam with full A+ and A grades can apply.

It’s a continuous scheme which supports the selected students throughout his/her education. Eligible students can apply through www.vidyadhan.org before June 7. Selection will be based on a test followed by interview. Sarojini Damodaran Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation formed by S D Shibulal, co-founder and former Infosys CEO in memory of his parents.

The Foundation said the scholarship scheme will be extended to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh soon. For details, contact: Kareem K Puram 9495040513.