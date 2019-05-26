CM Pinarayi to present ONV Literary Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the ONV Literary Award to poet Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri on the poet-lyricist's birth anniversary on Monday. The award ceremony, which will take place at the Tagore Theatre in Vazhuthacaud at 5.30 pm, will be attended by prominent writers.

Instituted by the ONV Cultural Academy, the award carries a purse of Rs 3, 00,000, plaque and certificate. Akkithan was chosen for the award by a jury comprising C Radhakrishnan, SV Venugopal Nair and Prabha Varma. The award is given for his overall contribution to Malayalam literature.



The ‘ONV Young Litterateur Award, which carries a Rs 50, 000 cash prize, plaque and certificate, will be presented to Anagha Koloth for her work ‘Mezhukuthirikku Swantham Theeppetti’.