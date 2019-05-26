Communal campaigning led to LDF’s undoing: Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Communal campaigning using the Sabarimala issue, by the Congress and BJP, succeeded in misleading a section of voters who traditionally supported the Left, Finance minister Thomas Isaac said. Isaac’s opinion, aired in his Facebook post, is contradictory to Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that Sabarimala issue cannot be blamed for LDF’s poll debacle.

A misled section of voters supported UDF and not BJP, Isaac said. This was visible at the time of campaigning.

“But our assessment was to overcome it through the Left lenience of the scheduled castes and the minorities in recognition of our non-compromising stand towards Sangh Parivar,” he said.

The debacle will weaken the Left to effectively intervene in national issues, but we are sure to overcome the present crisis.