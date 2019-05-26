Home States Kerala

Congress' tall task: Delivering after landslide mandate

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had recently said it’s a ‘fearsome result,’ clearly hinting at the responsibility the people of the state have vested in the Congress and its affiliates in the

Published: 26th May 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

UDF worker

A UDF worker in painted in party colours to celebrate the party's victory in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress and UDF which gained tremendously in the elections have to face the uphill task of rising up to the aspirations of the people who had given a landslide mandate to the party and the front.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had recently said it’s a ‘fearsome result,’ clearly hinting at the responsibility the people of the state have vested in the Congress and its affiliates in the UDF.
The Congress knows the votes polled by its candidates were mostly anti-incumbency ones against Pinarayi and Modi. The party leadership feels majority and minority consolidation has taken place in its favour. While the majority voted in protest against the political stand of the Chief Minister on the Sabarimala issue, the minority votes went in favour of Rahul Gandhi, against the Narendra Modi Government and its policies.

Party think tanks were surprised that around 10 lakh votes were removed from the voter's list and that the Left front had meticulously planned electioneering by posting mostly Left-leaning officers for election duty. The non-functioning of the party machinery is the major reason the party leadership found behind such a large number of votes being removed from the list.

The immediate challenge before the front is the local body polls in 2020. The front knows it has to rise up to the level of the present mandate and for that the organisational machinery has to be intact and proper. The Congress leadership knows the performance of the elected party MPs will be a major barometer for the public to vote in its favour in the local body polls as well as the 2021 assembly polls. 

Mullappally, who said priority will be given to a total revamp of the organisation from top to booth level, is seeking the support of the AICC president and his team for the same. With the party machinery in place, the Congress knows it can take on the challenge posed by the Left and the NDA in the next local body and assembly polls.

The major contention the party and the front have to face will be the performance of the MPs. The leadership knows with proper organisational machinery in place and the MPs performing according to the wishes of the people, then a repeat of the present success is not a difficult proposition. One can only keep one’s fingers crossed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Left Kerala congress UDF LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp