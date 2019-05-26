Kalpetta: One killed, another injured in gunfire

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A youth was killed and his uncle seriously injured after his neighbour opened fire following an argument late on Friday. Nidhin Padman, 34, of Kattumakkel at Pulpally died on the spot while his uncle Kishore was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College with gunshot wounds.

According to Pulpally police, the suspect Sharley opened fire reportedly from a country-made gun and escaped into the forest after the incident.

The police have registered a case of murder and a hunt is on to trace the suspect.