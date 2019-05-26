Home States Kerala

Physically-challenged businessmen to get Kerala govt fillip

Cashing in on the same we approached the directorate and assured them that we will supply the seed paper pens,” said Moideen Kutty K,managing director, KSHPWC. 

Published: 26th May 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lending a helping hand to the physically challenged entrepreneurs to find a market for their products, the Kerala State Handicapped Persons’ Welfare Corporation (KSHPWC) will unveil a slew of initiatives.

The corporation, which is planning to open district-level collection centres and sales point for facilitating the physically challenged entrepreneurs, has also forged a tie-up with the Industrial Training Department to supply seed paper pens, umbrellas and other products manufactured by them to ITI centres in the state. 

“Of the many woes that the physically challenged entrepreneurs face, unavailability of a market to sell their products is the foremost one. Citing this, they had approached the KSHPWC many times,” said P Mohanan, chairman, KSHPWC. 

“Following this, we decided to chalk out a proposal where entrepreneurs who fall under the special category could sell off their products at their respective districts itself. The proposal will be presented at the director board meeting scheduled on June 1,” he said. 

According to the chairman, the corporation had plans to start district-level offices and to set up a showroom at the corporation office at Poojapura where the products made by physically handicapped entrepreneurs will be brought under one roof. 

KSHPWC authorities said the tie-up it with the Directorate of Industrial Training will provide a boost for the physically challenged entrepreneurs. “The directorate is in the process of converting  ITI centres as green campuses.

A circular has been issued directing the training inspectors to instruct the trainees to use seed paper pens. Cashing in on the same we approached the directorate and assured them that we will supply the seed paper pens,” said Moideen Kutty K, managing director, KSHPWC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala government physically challenged

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp