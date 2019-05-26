Physically-challenged businessmen to get Kerala govt fillip

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lending a helping hand to the physically challenged entrepreneurs to find a market for their products, the Kerala State Handicapped Persons’ Welfare Corporation (KSHPWC) will unveil a slew of initiatives.

The corporation, which is planning to open district-level collection centres and sales point for facilitating the physically challenged entrepreneurs, has also forged a tie-up with the Industrial Training Department to supply seed paper pens, umbrellas and other products manufactured by them to ITI centres in the state.

“Of the many woes that the physically challenged entrepreneurs face, unavailability of a market to sell their products is the foremost one. Citing this, they had approached the KSHPWC many times,” said P Mohanan, chairman, KSHPWC.



“Following this, we decided to chalk out a proposal where entrepreneurs who fall under the special category could sell off their products at their respective districts itself. The proposal will be presented at the director board meeting scheduled on June 1,” he said.

According to the chairman, the corporation had plans to start district-level offices and to set up a showroom at the corporation office at Poojapura where the products made by physically handicapped entrepreneurs will be brought under one roof.

KSHPWC authorities said the tie-up it with the Directorate of Industrial Training will provide a boost for the physically challenged entrepreneurs. “The directorate is in the process of converting ITI centres as green campuses.

A circular has been issued directing the training inspectors to instruct the trainees to use seed paper pens. Cashing in on the same we approached the directorate and assured them that we will supply the seed paper pens,” said Moideen Kutty K, managing director, KSHPWC.