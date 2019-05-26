Home States Kerala

Reopening of schools: DGP directs police to ensure safety of students

With a week remaining for the re-opening of schools in the state, the police have issued instructions to ensure the safety of school students.

Published: 26th May 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a week remaining for the re-opening of schools in the state, the police have issued instructions to ensure the safety of school students. In a statement, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said he had instructed the district police chiefs to give directions to the respective Station House Officers (SHOs) to initiate precautionary measures for children’s safety. 

The SHOs should take strict action against the drivers and owners of school buses and private vehicles arranged by parents, who violate rules. Legal action will be taken against the vehicles if they overload and exceed speed limits. In addition to legal action, the police will recommend to the Motor Vehicles Department to cancel the permit of the vehicle. 

Regular patrolling and monitoring will be initiated to check drunk persons driving vehicles ferrying school students, the DGP said. Behera has also directed the SHOs to circulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the police to the school heads before the school -reopening date. 

Four days ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a high -level meeting comprising Police, Excise and Transport Departments to ensure the safety of school students in view of school re-opening on June 3.  

He had directed to take stringent action against those who drive school buses under the influence of alcohol. The Chief Minister had also directed to make special arrangements to ensure hassle-free travel for students in KSRTC buses which face a shortage of drivers.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp