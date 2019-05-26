Reopening of schools: DGP directs police to ensure safety of students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With a week remaining for the re-opening of schools in the state, the police have issued instructions to ensure the safety of school students. In a statement, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said he had instructed the district police chiefs to give directions to the respective Station House Officers (SHOs) to initiate precautionary measures for children’s safety.

The SHOs should take strict action against the drivers and owners of school buses and private vehicles arranged by parents, who violate rules. Legal action will be taken against the vehicles if they overload and exceed speed limits. In addition to legal action, the police will recommend to the Motor Vehicles Department to cancel the permit of the vehicle.

Regular patrolling and monitoring will be initiated to check drunk persons driving vehicles ferrying school students, the DGP said. Behera has also directed the SHOs to circulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) prepared by the police to the school heads before the school -reopening date.



Four days ago, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had convened a high -level meeting comprising Police, Excise and Transport Departments to ensure the safety of school students in view of school re-opening on June 3.

He had directed to take stringent action against those who drive school buses under the influence of alcohol. The Chief Minister had also directed to make special arrangements to ensure hassle-free travel for students in KSRTC buses which face a shortage of drivers.