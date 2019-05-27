Home States Kerala

Ananda Bose may get a berth in NDA government

Bose has founded many institutions in the field of affordable housing, good governance, science and technology, agriculture, rural development and education. 

Published: 27th May 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The former chief secretary of the state and one of the architects of the ‘housing for all by 2022’ project, C V Ananda Bose who is also closely associated with the BJP is likely to get a berth in the Narendra Modi cabinet, either as a Minister of State or a Minister of State with Independent charge.

Bose has founded many institutions in the field of affordable housing, good governance, science and technology, agriculture, rural development and education. 

The path-breaking institutions set up by him such as Nirmithi Kendra (Building Centre), District Tourism Council and Habitat Alliance have been replicated at the state, national and global level.
Narendra Modi’s pet project ‘Sabka Makan, Sastha Makan’ project was conceived and implemented inspired by the low-cost housing project of Nirmithi Kendra. Highly placed sources in the BJP told Express, “Ananda Bose has been active during the elections and was involved in several policy discussions. There are serious discussions on his candidature as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.”
It was Ananda Bose while serving as Kollam District Collector, envisaged a proposal to ensure houses for all fishermen which was taken nationally by the Prime Minister in his scheme of home for all.

It may be recalled that the BJP government had budgetary allocation for a separate fisheries ministry and the BJP leadership had called upon the retired bureaucrat to provide a road map for the fisheries sector. 
However, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said, “It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister to decide upon his cabinet members. State leadership is not aware of this development.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C V Ananda Bose BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp