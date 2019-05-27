Ananda Bose may get a berth in NDA government

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The former chief secretary of the state and one of the architects of the ‘housing for all by 2022’ project, C V Ananda Bose who is also closely associated with the BJP is likely to get a berth in the Narendra Modi cabinet, either as a Minister of State or a Minister of State with Independent charge.

Bose has founded many institutions in the field of affordable housing, good governance, science and technology, agriculture, rural development and education.

The path-breaking institutions set up by him such as Nirmithi Kendra (Building Centre), District Tourism Council and Habitat Alliance have been replicated at the state, national and global level.

Narendra Modi’s pet project ‘Sabka Makan, Sastha Makan’ project was conceived and implemented inspired by the low-cost housing project of Nirmithi Kendra. Highly placed sources in the BJP told Express, “Ananda Bose has been active during the elections and was involved in several policy discussions. There are serious discussions on his candidature as a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.”

It was Ananda Bose while serving as Kollam District Collector, envisaged a proposal to ensure houses for all fishermen which was taken nationally by the Prime Minister in his scheme of home for all.

It may be recalled that the BJP government had budgetary allocation for a separate fisheries ministry and the BJP leadership had called upon the retired bureaucrat to provide a road map for the fisheries sector.

However, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said, “It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister to decide upon his cabinet members. State leadership is not aware of this development.”