Explanation sought from TDB chief on missing gold

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has sought an explanation from Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar pertaining to the reports of missing gold offered by devotees to Sabarimala temple.

The minister said stringent action would be taken if there is any lapse found from the part of the TDB. He said the security of strongrooms where the gold offerings are kept would be tightened using latest technologies. “We can’t jump into a conclusion before conducting a local fund audit,” Kadakampally said.

The minister responded to mediapersons on Sunday after the state audit department decided to inspect the strongroom on Monday following allegations of anomalies found in the quantity of gold offerings. The strongroom will be opened for examination in the presence of officers concerned.