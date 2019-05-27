Home States Kerala

Hassan hails party call to retain Rahul

Hassan urged the leaders reach out to the villages and strengthen the party from the grassroots level.

Published: 27th May 2019 02:59 AM

Senior Congress leader and KPCC president M M Hassan. (EPS File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader and former KPCC president M M Hassan has welcomed the decision of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to reject the Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign from the AICC president post. 

He said the CWC decision is the view of the Congress workers in the country. Hassan said Rahul Gandhi had led the party from the front in the general elections and fought against communalism and autocracy.

He said the huge loss in the elections is owing to the party’s weakness in organisational ability and added the CWC’s decision to revamp the party structure was a right one. Hassan urged the leaders reach out to the villages and strengthen the party from the grassroots level.

