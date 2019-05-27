LS polls: BJP state brass satisfied over RSS performance in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state leadership acknowledged the contribution of the RSS leadership and its cadres in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. This comes in the wake of widespread criticism that the RSS which had taken over the mantle of the elections was to be blamed for the BJP’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party had not performed well in the elections with only Kummanam Rajashekharan coming a distant second and K Surendran and Suresh Gopi relegated to third positions.

Speaking to Express, state BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai said, “The cause of the loss has to be studied in detail. But the RSS and the BJP had worked in tandem during the elections and we don’t have any differences of opinion.”

A senior leader of the BJP on conditions of anonymity told Express, “Without RSS there is no cadre support for the BJP and the reports emanating in a section of the media that BJP leadership was sidelined is totally baseless. The party giving charge to certain leaders in other constituencies were routine organisational affairs.”

RSS state leadership was active in the polls with the sangh saha prantha pracharak Sudarshan coordinating the electoral activities and micro managing the elections of Attingal constituency where BJP state general secretary Shobha Surendran was fielded. In all the constituencies it was the dedicated RSS pracharaks who were in charge of micro managing the elections and all the booth committees were managed by the cadres of the organisation.

It may be noted that two RSS pracharaks M Ganeshan as the state organising secretary and K Subhash as the assistant organising secretary run the organisational affairs of the BJP. Even at the national level the organisational responsibility vests with the party national organising secretary Ramlal who is a senior pracharak of the RSS. In all the constituencies the RSS Vibhag Pracharaks were looking after the nitty gritties of the organisational work of the BJP including deputing cadres and managing the elections.