Percussionist Baby M Marar dies in car accident

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Percussionist Baby M Marar, 52, died in a road accident near Ponkunnam on Sunday morning. Marar was seriously injured when the car he was traveling in collided head-on with another car at Attikkal along the Punalur - Muvattupuzha state highway around 7 am. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Thellakom near Kottayam, he breathed his last at the hospital by noon.

Marar, who hailed from Moolethazhath house, Chirackadavu near Kanjirappally, was an expert in Sopana Sangeetham (a temple music form) and was a tutor at Vaikom Kshethra Kalapeedam. 
The accident occurred while he was heading to attend a percussion programme at Poovathunkal temple at Panamattom. Police said the driver of the car from the opposite direction dozed off, which caused the accident. 

The Ponkunnam police took car driver Jerrin Varghese into custody in connection with the accident. Marar is survived by wife Manjula and children Govind and Gopika. The funeral will be held on his house premises at 3 pm on Monday.

