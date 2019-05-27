Home States Kerala

Prof Sabu Thomas appointed VC of Mahatma Gandhi University 

MG University

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (File photo)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Governor P Sathasivam has appointed Dr Sabu Thomas, Professor, School of Chemical Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University, as the Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University.

This was stated in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, made the appointment for a four year period.

The search committee, comprising Prof Sushma Yadav, Vice Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana (UGC Nominee), Prof V K Ramachandran, Vice Chairperson, Kerala State Planning Board (Senate Representative) and Tom Jose, Chief Secretary (Convenor) unanimously recommended Prof. Sabu Thomas for appointment as Vice Chancellor, the release said.

 

