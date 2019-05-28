Documents forged, repeats Syro Malabar Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro Malabar Church on Monday reiterated its stand on the ongoing forged document case.

“All organisations concerned and investigative agencies have established beyond doubt that the documents are forged.

Those who still insist what they say is the truth must hand over proof to the investigating officers and fully cooperate with them. Investigation in the case will go on in full earnest,” Fr Antony Thalachelloor, Syro Malabar Media Commission secretary, said in a statement.

The legitimacy of the documents under question is presently under investigation. The investigation should be fair, impartial and comprehensive, the Commission said.

“Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath and Fr Paul Thelakkat were not intended to be named as accused in the complaint. Fr Joby Maprakavil and Cardinal Mar George Alencherry have clearly stated this in their statement during the investigation. Now, the decision has to be taken by the police and court,” the Commission said.

The press conference held by the Ernakulam diocese and the pastoral letter handed over to be read out in churches on Sundays in this regard must be studied subjectively by those concerned, the Commission said. The action of the Archdiocese is ‘unfortunate.’ “Discipline is a way of life for the Church and all its members are duty bound to be disciplined,” the Commission said.

The circular, issued in January by the Major Archbishop as directed by the Syro Malabar Synod, is about maintaining discipline. It is unfortunate the explanatory notes were read out in churches where the administrative and spiritual head was Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who himself is an accused in the case, the Commission said.