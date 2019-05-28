Home States Kerala

Documents forged, repeats Syro Malabar Church

The Syro Malabar Media Commission said the legitimacy of the suspected documents is presently under investigation 

Published: 28th May 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Syro Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Syro Malabar Church on Monday reiterated its stand on the ongoing forged document case. 
“All organisations concerned and investigative agencies have established beyond doubt that the documents are forged.

Those who still insist what they say is the truth must hand over proof to the investigating officers and fully cooperate with them. Investigation in the case will go on in full earnest,” Fr Antony Thalachelloor, Syro Malabar Media Commission secretary, said in a statement.  

The legitimacy of the documents under question is presently under investigation. The investigation should be fair, impartial and comprehensive, the Commission said.

“Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath and Fr Paul Thelakkat were not intended to be named as accused in the complaint. Fr Joby Maprakavil and Cardinal Mar George Alencherry have clearly stated this in their statement during the investigation. Now, the decision has to be taken by the police and court,” the Commission said.  

The press conference held by the Ernakulam diocese and the pastoral letter handed over to be read out in churches on Sundays in this regard must be studied subjectively by those concerned, the Commission said. The action of the Archdiocese is ‘unfortunate.’ “Discipline is a way of life for the Church and all its members are duty bound to be disciplined,” the Commission said.

The circular, issued in January by the Major Archbishop as directed by the Syro Malabar Synod, is about maintaining discipline. It is unfortunate the explanatory notes were read out in churches where the administrative and spiritual head was Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who himself is an accused in the case, the Commission said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp