Fund misuse row hits Chengannur CSI church

A commission appointed by the general body of St Andrew CSI Church, Chengannur, has found the administrators of the church misappropriated funds to the tune of `80 lakh.

KOCHI: A commission appointed by the general body of St Andrew CSI Church, Chengannur, has found the administrators of the church misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 80 lakh. The report compiled by the three-member commission, including Mathew Thomas Kaipuraidom, Anil John Abraham and George Varghese Kochukaleekal, has held warden Koshy Mathew and vicar Shaji K George, who handled administration during 2016-2017, failed to maintain the journals and ledgers properly and follow accounting standards. 

The report cites instances of major misuse of funds, including amounts used against a construction account, excessive expenditure under various heads such as repair of an electrical motor, and food as well as allotment of shops without accepting deposits as decided in church’s committee meetings.

“As per the church’s constitution, the power of attorney lies with the treasurer of the CSI church to make transactions and sign the official documents. The vicar has no such powers and, therefore, his signing the legal documents is a violation of the constitution,” said Mathew Thomas Kaipuraidom.  Fr Shaji K George dismissed the allegations as baseless and said some vested interests were attempting to tarnish the image of the church.

“The accounts of the church were properly audited by qualified chartered accountants and bank employees and they did not point out any misappropriation. The allegations are being raised due to personal grudge,”  said Fr Shaji told Express. Koshy Mathew too said there was no substance in the allegation.

Chengannur CSI church

