Home States Kerala

Kerala: Plus-1 seats to go up by 20% this academic year

With the increase in the number of seats, 62,000 more students can be admitted.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

The state government accepted the Khader committee report on unifying school education with the higher secondary section.

Representational image. (File photo )

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has ordered to increase the seats for the admission to the first year higher secondary course (Plus-1) in government and aided schools by twenty per cent in the current academic year. As per the order, the government can admit 10 students additionally in each batch in all the schools.

However, there is no increase in the number of seats in unaided schools. Currently, a total of 3,60,000 seats are available in higher secondary schools in the state. 

With the increase in the number of seats, 62,000 more students can be admitted. Though the General Education Minister C Raveendranath had earlier decided to implement it in the first allotment process, the government could not implement it due to the model code of conduct. 

Since the code of conduct was lifted on Monday, the government has issued the order. The newly added seats will not be included in the second allotment which will begin on Wednesday. In a statement, the HSE department said the government will include the seats in the school combination transfer and supplementary. 

The government has also entrusted the higher secondary director to submit a report to change the higher secondary batches which are lying vacant in certain schools due to the shortage of students to other schools. According to P P Prakashan, Higher Secondary Joint Director, efforts are on to identify the schools which have an insufficient number of students in the batches and shifting them to other schools. 

In more than 20 schools in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, there are less students in some of the batches. The government may declare these schools as uneconomical and shift these students to the schools which have a sufficient number of seats. The first allotment for the plus one admissions was published on May 24 while the second allotment will begin on Wednesday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala higher secondary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp