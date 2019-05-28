Home States Kerala

PJ Joseph in frontline; game of throne gets ugly in Kerala Cong  

With the statement, Joseph has conveyed his message to Jose K Mani that he is the senior most leader in the party and that the chairman’s position belongs to him according to the yardstick adopted by

Published: 28th May 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress leader  P J Joseph shares his memories on K M Mani in the assembly on Monday | B P Deepu

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The fight for supremacy in the Kerala Congress (M) between P J Joseph and Jose K Mani factions is turning bitter with Kaduthuruthi MLA Mons Joseph, loyal to the former, writing a letter to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Monday to allocate the front seat in the assembly to the veteran leader.

The point raised by Mons was that Joseph, as the party’s acting chairman after the demise of chairman K M Mani, is entitled to the seat, along with other parties’ leaders. This was immediately countered by Idukki MLA Roshy Augustine, a close associate of Jose K Mani. Roshy shot off a letter to the Speaker mentioning there is no such precedence of allocating the chairman’s seat to the acting chairman and that it can be decided only after the party executive.

The Speaker, however, gave Joseph the front seat, but with a rider that the party has to sort out the issue before June 9 when the assembly will resume after a 10-day break. The indications are clear that Joseph will not relent without giving a fight and testing times are ahead for the Kerala Congress.

A source close to Jose K Mani told Express: “Kerala Congress (M) is a political party nourished and nurtured by Mani. Joseph can’t claim its legacy one fine morning and become its chairman.” 

Joseph conveys his message to rival faction

“Kerala Congress (M) has five MLAs after the demise of Mani and of this N Jayaraj, Roshy and C F Thomas are strongly with Jose K Mani. Joseph and Mons are on the other side,” said a source.Speaking on the obituary reference to Mani, Joseph said: “I joined the Kerala Congres (M) faction on Mani’s request and I wanted the post of party chairman back then. But Mani Sir told me he was senior to me and wanted to continue as chairman which I accepted.”

With the statement, Joseph has conveyed his message to Jose K Mani that he is the senior most leader in the party and that the chairman’s position belongs to him according to the yardstick adopted by Mani.
With the by-election to the Pala assembly seat set to happen in six months, the Kerala Congress leadership has to quickly sort things out to beat the Left front’s candidate to the seat, which Mani had won on its formation and retained for 54 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PJ Joseph Kerala Congress Jose K Mani Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp