Home States Kerala

Post Lok Sabha polls, focus shifts to Kerala Assembly session

There was a spring in the steps of the Opposition leaders after the UDF registered a thumping victory winning 19 out of 20 seats in the Lok Sabha election

Published: 28th May 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

The three UDF MLAs - K Muraleedharan, Hibi Eden and Adoor Prakash - who won the Lok Sabha elections attending the first day of the monsoon session of the assembly. Also seen are Anwar Sadath, Shafi Parambil, P K Basheer and V T Balram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

Close on the heels of the LS elections which saw the opposition UDF, registering a thumping victory winning 19 out of 20 seats, the monsoon session of the assembly began on Monday. The excitement was visible among the opposition members while the Left MLAs, who lost the election, were seen exchanging pleasantries with others. 

All the nine MLAs who contested in the LS polls, except P V Anvar of Ponnani, were present in the Assembly on Monday. The three UDF MLAs who won the polls - K Muraleedharan, Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden - came to the House together. Legislators from both sides went to congratulate the MP designates including Left’s lone winner Aroor MLA A M Ariff. 

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was seen hugging and exchanging pleasantries with CPI’s C Divakaran, who lost to Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The other day Divakaran had unleashed major criticisms against Isaac. Other Left MLAs who lost the poll including Chittayam Gopakumar, A Pradeep Kumar and Veena George were also present. Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph who amidst the infight within the party was allotted KM Mani’s seat. The MLAs congratulated Joseph on his new role. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections Kerala assembly UDF LDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp