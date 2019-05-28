Post Lok Sabha polls, focus shifts to Kerala Assembly session

By Express News Service

Close on the heels of the LS elections which saw the opposition UDF, registering a thumping victory winning 19 out of 20 seats, the monsoon session of the assembly began on Monday. The excitement was visible among the opposition members while the Left MLAs, who lost the election, were seen exchanging pleasantries with others.

All the nine MLAs who contested in the LS polls, except P V Anvar of Ponnani, were present in the Assembly on Monday. The three UDF MLAs who won the polls - K Muraleedharan, Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden - came to the House together. Legislators from both sides went to congratulate the MP designates including Left’s lone winner Aroor MLA A M Ariff.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was seen hugging and exchanging pleasantries with CPI’s C Divakaran, who lost to Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The other day Divakaran had unleashed major criticisms against Isaac. Other Left MLAs who lost the poll including Chittayam Gopakumar, A Pradeep Kumar and Veena George were also present. Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph who amidst the infight within the party was allotted KM Mani’s seat. The MLAs congratulated Joseph on his new role.