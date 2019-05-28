Home States Kerala

Sabu Thomas becomes new MG varsity Vice-Chancellor

Sabu Thomas has been appointed vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University here. He was serving as acting vice-chancellor of the university.    

Published: 28th May 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabu Thomas has been appointed vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University here. He was serving as acting vice-chancellor of the university.   A communication from the office of the Governor, Chancellor of the University, said the appointment was for a period of four years from the date he assumes office.

The search committee comprising Prof Sushma Yadav, vice-chancellor of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana (UGC Nominee), Prof V K Ramachandran, vice-chairperson of Kerala State Planning Board (Senate Representative) and Tom Jose, chief secretary (convenor), unanimously recommended Sabu Thomas for the post.

Sabu Thomas, an internationally acclaimed polymer nanoscientist, has served as PVC of MGU. He joined the university in 1987 after achieving his PhD from IIT-Kharagpur. He’s also served as regional director, School of Technology and Applied Sciences, dean of Technology and Applied Sciences, and Syndicate Member of Mahatma Gandhi University. He was also Erudite Professor in the department of Regenerative Medicine and Translational  Sciences at Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabu Thomas Mahatma Gandhi University vice-chancellor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp