Sabu Thomas becomes new MG varsity Vice-Chancellor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabu Thomas has been appointed vice-chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University here. He was serving as acting vice-chancellor of the university. A communication from the office of the Governor, Chancellor of the University, said the appointment was for a period of four years from the date he assumes office.

The search committee comprising Prof Sushma Yadav, vice-chancellor of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Haryana (UGC Nominee), Prof V K Ramachandran, vice-chairperson of Kerala State Planning Board (Senate Representative) and Tom Jose, chief secretary (convenor), unanimously recommended Sabu Thomas for the post.

Sabu Thomas, an internationally acclaimed polymer nanoscientist, has served as PVC of MGU. He joined the university in 1987 after achieving his PhD from IIT-Kharagpur. He’s also served as regional director, School of Technology and Applied Sciences, dean of Technology and Applied Sciences, and Syndicate Member of Mahatma Gandhi University. He was also Erudite Professor in the department of Regenerative Medicine and Translational Sciences at Calcutta School of Tropical Medicine.