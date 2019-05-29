Alappuzha native found dead at Badrinath

Home States Kerala

A computer engineer from Ambalappuzha, who went for meditation at Badrinath was found dead. 

Sooraj Rajiv

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A computer engineer from Ambalappuzha, who went for meditation at Badrinath was found dead.  The deceased is Sooraj Rajiv, 36, son of T R Rajiv of Ambalapuzha, Alappuzha.
 Relatives said Sooraj left for Badrinath six months ago.

“He was missing for many weeks. A few days ago we got information that his body parts and clothes were found near a cave in Narayana Parvatham. Later, his father reached at Badrinath and performed his last rites on Monday,” said a relative.  Sooraj was a computer engineering graduate from Rajagiri Engineering College. He later went to the US and continued his studies at the Dominion University. 

After graduation, he had engaged in spiritual journeys and meditation. He reached his home last June. After that, he started his journey again. In September last, he informed his parents that he was going to Badrinath. Sooraj’s father is a retired Excise circle inspector and spiritual activist.

His mother Sushama is a local body member and Ambalappuzha  Sree Krishna Swami temple advisory committee president.

