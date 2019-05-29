Kerala HC stays proceedings in Ariyil Shukkoor murder case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday stayed the proceedings in the case related to the murder of IUML activist Ariyil Abdul Shukkoor, which is pending before the Thalassery Sessions Court. Former CPM Kannur secretary P Jayarajan and T V Rajesh MLA are the 32nd and 33rd accused, respectively, in the case.

Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan issued the interim order on a petition filed by the CBI seeking to transfer the case from the Thalassery Sessions Court to the Ernakulam CBI Special Court. The court also issued notices to 33 accused persons, including Jayarajan and Rajesh.

The local police had investigated the case initially and filed a final report which is pending before the Thalassery court. The CBI took up the case to investigate the conspiracy. After investigation, CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet before Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court.

Since the original chargesheet was pending before the Thalassery court, the CJM directed the CBI to file the supplementary chargesheet before the proper court. However, the Thalassery court declined to accept the supplementary chargesheet and directed the case be transferred to Ernakulam. Shukkoor, 21, was hacked to death on February 20, 2012, at Keezhara in Kannur.