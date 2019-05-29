Karma Samithi to hold campaigns in Kerala

Home States Kerala

The Samithi demanded to frame comprehensive legislation for protecting the rights of devotees.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 04:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the CPM reiterates that the Sabarimala women entry row did not lead to the LDF’s poll debacle, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, which spearheaded the agitation, has decided to conduct elaborate campaigns demanding protection of faith in Sabarimala and thereby keep the issue alive.

A core committee meeting of the Samithi held here on Tuesday also devised plans to submit adequate documents if the Union Government decides to bring in a legislation to overcome the Supreme Court verdict allowing women entry to Sabarimala shrine. The Samithi demanded to frame comprehensive legislation for protecting the rights of devotees.

“The Sabarimala issue remains alive before and after the elections. From this, it is evident the people have taken up the matter. The political outfits and other organisations which alleged that Sabarimala would not be an issue in the polls now backtracked from their statements. A peaceful and sustainable decision would happen in the Sabarimala issue,” said Sabarimala Karma Samithi president K P Sasikala.

“The district-level meeting of the Samithi will be held on June 4 and 5. A Prayer Day will be observed on June 12, the Idol Installation Day (Prathistha Dinam) at Sabarimala temple, and pamphlets will be distributed in public places to alleviate the doubts in the minds of the devotees about the Sabarimala women entry row.

Besides, a complete state-level meeting of the Samithi will be convened at Pandalam on July 4. A rally across the state will be conducted in August and September and the date will be fixed in the Pandalam meeting,” said Sasikala.

