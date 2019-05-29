Kerala Govt to lay thrust on performance, infra at health sub-centres

Home States Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the full-fledged implementation of the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act will put an end to the unhealthy practices existing in the private health care sector.

According to her, the clause of mandating the private hospitals to display their treatment charges will help to check the complaints of levying exorbitant rates from patients for various procedures. She also said the registrations of clinical establishments are progressing well.

In reply to a question, the minister said this year the government has decided to give priority to improve the basic infrastructure facilities and improvement in operational performance of health sub-centres, which is the most peripheral and first contact point between the primary health care system and the community.

When Parakkal Abdulla raised the matter of flaws in the drug procurement and supply by Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd, the minister defended the public undertaking and said KMSCL is a trustworthy institution. In the wake of the incident in which a nine-year-old girl died of H1N1 at Pathanamthitta, the minister said the Health Department has been asked to remain on high alert against H1N1 and dengue fever.

She said a special inquiry will be conducted to find out the reasons behind the death of the girl.

