Home States Kerala

LDF: State can’t bring in legislation to prevent women entry into Sabarimala

The state government cannot bring in a piece of legislation to prevent women entry into Sabarimala, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has said.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government cannot bring in a piece of legislation to prevent women entry into Sabarimala, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has said. Referring to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s statement that the UDF will bring in a piece of legislation if it comes to power, he said Chennithala is trying to dupe people with such statements.

At a meet-the-press programme organised by the Press Club here on Tuesday, the LDF convener said the Left could not convince all voters about its stance on the Sabarimala issue.“The Left front could not reach out to all the people and convince them about our stance. We were able to communicate to a large section of people, but not all of them,” he said.

Also, there was a minority consolidation who were under the impression Congress is the alternative to unseat the Modi government.

Vijayaraghavan, whose controversial remarks on Remya Haridas, UDF candidate in Alathur, had kicked up a row, refused to respond to questions in this regard. On repeated questions, he maintained the controversies were created by those who did not listen to his speech. Vijayaraghavan justified Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of functioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala LDF Kerala Women entry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp