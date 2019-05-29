LDF: State can’t bring in legislation to prevent women entry into Sabarimala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government cannot bring in a piece of legislation to prevent women entry into Sabarimala, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan has said. Referring to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s statement that the UDF will bring in a piece of legislation if it comes to power, he said Chennithala is trying to dupe people with such statements.

At a meet-the-press programme organised by the Press Club here on Tuesday, the LDF convener said the Left could not convince all voters about its stance on the Sabarimala issue.“The Left front could not reach out to all the people and convince them about our stance. We were able to communicate to a large section of people, but not all of them,” he said.

Also, there was a minority consolidation who were under the impression Congress is the alternative to unseat the Modi government.

Vijayaraghavan, whose controversial remarks on Remya Haridas, UDF candidate in Alathur, had kicked up a row, refused to respond to questions in this regard. On repeated questions, he maintained the controversies were created by those who did not listen to his speech. Vijayaraghavan justified Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s style of functioning.