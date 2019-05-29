Home States Kerala

Pillai to continue as Kerala BJP chief; gets free hand for party revamp

Pillai has a three year tenure  and his first year ends in August 2019.

Published: 29th May 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai

Kerala BJP president PS Sreedharan Pillai (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP’s central leadership has asked state president PS Sreedharan Pillai to continue till his tenure ends. This was communicated to him by Union minister Suresh Prabhu on behalf of the central leadership. The leadership has also given him a free hand in choosing his team.

Pillai has a three-year tenure and his first year ends in August 2019. There was criticism against his functioning in the party core committee meeting held at Alappuzha as also on the failure of the party to win a single seat.

However, the party leadership were united in the increase in vote share for the party and the overall performance of candidates.

The state leadership of RSS wants Pillai to continue in office. The Sangh pracharaks deputed to the BJP, party state organising secretary M Ganeshan and assistant organising secretary K Subhash completely support the party president.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreedharan Pillai Kerala BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp