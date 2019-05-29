Pillai to continue as Kerala BJP chief; gets free hand for party revamp

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP’s central leadership has asked state president PS Sreedharan Pillai to continue till his tenure ends. This was communicated to him by Union minister Suresh Prabhu on behalf of the central leadership. The leadership has also given him a free hand in choosing his team.

Pillai has a three-year tenure and his first year ends in August 2019. There was criticism against his functioning in the party core committee meeting held at Alappuzha as also on the failure of the party to win a single seat.

However, the party leadership were united in the increase in vote share for the party and the overall performance of candidates.

The state leadership of RSS wants Pillai to continue in office. The Sangh pracharaks deputed to the BJP, party state organising secretary M Ganeshan and assistant organising secretary K Subhash completely support the party president.