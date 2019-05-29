Home States Kerala

Two teenagers from Coimbatore drown in Malampuzha

Two members of a seven member group from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu drowned in the Malampuzha checkdam here today.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Two members of a seven-member group from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu drowned in the Malampuzha check dam here today. The deceased were identified as Ayyappan, 18 son of Selvam and Kalanidhi Karnan, 18 son of Nagarajan natives of Kamarajapuram in Ganapathy, Coimbatore.

The duo had entered the check dam to bathe. The locals and fire force personnel responded to the screams of the other members of the group and pulled out the victims. But they were dead by then.

Ayyappan was a computer repair technician. Kalanidhi Karnan was a second-year pre-degree (Economics) student of the CBM college, Coimbatore. The other members of the group were Guruprasad, Jebrinath, Manikantan, Chandru and Nithish, all students.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the Palakkad district hospital and will be handed over to the family members after post mortem on Wednesday.

