University College student's suicide attempt: Transfer request to study in new college approved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University Syndicate has approved the transfer request made by a student who had attempted suicide in the University College due to alleged union work. The student who had applied for a transfer to SN College Varkala is sanctioned a Transfer Certificate and other necessary clearances to continue her studies in the new college.

"Earlier we had received some orders. When we requested for a transfer certificate, the last date was over. Now we got the Transfer Certificate too. Also, we got permission for her to write her second-semester examination in SN college. She wanted to study at University College. But after all that happened, we do not want her to continue there. As far as the distance from home, the new college is more viable," said the student's mother.

The student had attempted suicide on May 3 alleging difficulties with her studies due to forced union work from the part of the student parties in a suicide note. However, she later retracted and claimed that no one was responsible for her actions before the Attingal court.

The girl who hails from Attingal had requested for a transfer on May 13, arriving at the campus with her parents. She is pursuing her first year in BSc Chemistry. She can continue in the same stream in the Varkala college. She had requested a special sanction to allow her to continue her studies without any interruption in a new college.