Home States Kerala

University College student's suicide attempt: Transfer request to study in new college approved

The student had attempted suicide on May 3 alleging difficulties with her studies due to forced union work from the part of the student parties in a suicide note.

Published: 29th May 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Depression woman, Unemployment

Representational Image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University Syndicate has approved the transfer request made by a student who had attempted suicide in the University College due to alleged union work. The student who had applied for a transfer to SN College Varkala is sanctioned a Transfer Certificate and other necessary clearances to continue her studies in the new college.

"Earlier we had received some orders. When we requested for a transfer certificate, the last date was over. Now we got the Transfer Certificate too. Also, we got permission for her to write her second-semester examination in SN college. She wanted to study at University College. But after all that happened, we do not want her to continue there. As far as the distance from home, the new college is more viable," said the student's mother.

The student had attempted suicide on May 3 alleging difficulties with her studies due to forced union work from the part of the student parties in a suicide note. However, she later retracted and claimed that no one was responsible for her actions before the Attingal court.

The girl who hails from Attingal had requested for a transfer on May 13, arriving at the campus with her parents. She is pursuing her first year in BSc Chemistry. She can continue in the same stream in the Varkala college. She had requested a special sanction to allow her to continue her studies without any interruption in a new college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University College student's suicide attempt Kerala University Syndicate transfer request SN College Varkala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp