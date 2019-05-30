Forgery case: Is mediation possible, asks Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked whether mediation is possible in the Church documentary-forgery case against Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry. The court made the suggestion when the petition filed by Fr Paul Thelakkat and Bishop Jacob Manathodath, accused in the case for quashing the forgery case, came up for hearing.

The counsel for the petitioners submitted that anticipatory bail plea filed by Paul Thelakkat and Fr Antony Kallookkaran is pending before Sessions Court Ernakulam, which is why they sought an adjournment.

The court asked the counsel for petitioners and Alancherry whether mediation under the former judge of the Supreme Court Justice Kurian Joseph was possible.

The counsel for Alancherry submitted that he has no instruction in this regard and pointed out that 13 cases against the Cardinal were already pending before several courts in the district. How could mediation be possible before settling these cases? Government pleader S Sajju submitted that as of now four accused persons are involved in the case. The investigation conducted so far revealed that the documents were fabricated by the one of accused from his computer. The investigation in the case is progressing, he added. The court adjourned the case to June 10.

Adithya gets bail

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Adithya S Valavi, third accused in the document forgery case. The court directed Adithya not to contact the two priests, Fr Paul Thelekkat and Fr Antony Kallookaran, the first and the fourth accused while on bail.

He has also been asked to appear before the investigators if needed during the questioning of the priests.

According to cops, Adithya had sent the documents via email to Fr Thelekkat. The priest then handed over the documents to Bishop Jacob Manathodath, second accused, who was leading an internal investigation into the controversial land deals of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Church. Police tracked down the email id from which Fr Thelekkat had received the documents, arrested Adithya on forgery charges.