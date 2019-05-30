Home States Kerala

Joy Abraham spells doom for Mani faction, mentions Joseph as chairman in letter to EC

Though there was no confirmation from Joseph and Joy about the letter, leaders of Mani faction came down heavily on them over the reported move.

Published: 30th May 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 02:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the fight within the Kerala Congress (M) over electing its new chairman and parliamentary party leader turned intense, reports that party general secretary Joy Abraham handed over a letter to the Election Commission (EC) confirming PJ Joseph as the party chairman stirred up a hornet’s nest on Wednesday.

Though there was no confirmation from Joseph and Joy about the letter, leaders of Mani faction came down heavily on them over the reported move. Joseph group leaders refused to comment. As per reports, Joseph was mentioned in the letter as chairman and Joy as secretary in charge of organisation, which was interpreted as a strategic move by the former to take over the party reins. If there is such a letter and the EC accepts it, Joseph would get unequivocal superiority in the party.

When contacted, Joy said he would neither confirm nor deny the reports. Mons Joseph, the prominent leader in the Joseph faction, said he was unaware of the letter and added the reports have to be verified.
Meanwhile, MLAs Roshy Augustine and N Jayaraj, who owe allegiance to Jose K Mani, criticised Joseph over the letter.

At a press meet held during the interval of the assembly session in Thiruvananthapuram, Roshy said the move, if true, amounts to serious breach of party discipline.“Joseph should clarify whether he submitted a letter to the ECI. If it’s true, it’s a move to sabotage the party constitution,” said Roshy.  

Protest against Joy in party strongholds gathers steam

In a press release issued later, Roshy clarified it is categorically described in the party constitution that chairman should be elected through democratic process by convening the party’s state committee meeting.
“Article VI (8) of the party constitution clearly states only the party state committee has the absolute powers to elect chairman,” Roshy said.

Meanwhile, protest is growing against Joy Abraham in Kerala Congress (M) strongholds. Youth Front (M) burned Joy in effigy following a protest march in Pala on Wednesday. It is learnt Aadikkad Manoj, who had taken the chairman election to the court earlier, has written to the EC seeking the details of Joy’s letter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joy Abraham PJ Joseph Kerala Congress Kerala Congress (M) Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp