Kerala Congress (M) seeks ways to resolve deadlock

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The internal squabbles in the Kerala Congress (M) over bringing a restructuring at its helm following the demise of K M Mani, appears to be heading to a complex situation, with acting chairman P J Joseph aided by general secretary Joy Abraham reportedly handing over a letter to the Election Commission asserting their position.

Though not confirmed, the move has not only escalated the crisis in the party, but also came out as a major setback to the ongoing informal talks between Joseph and Jose K Mani factions to arrive at a consensus on electing party’s new chairman and Parliamentary Party leader. While the move has been widely viewed as a strategic step on the part of Joseph to take control of the party, party insiders said the move may not yield any results, but will only deepen the divide between the two sides.

“I don’t think Joseph will approach the EC with a letter claiming himself to be the party chairman as it will lead to a dispute between Joseph and Jose K Mani factions. In such a situation, EC will refer to its earlier decision on the dispute in Samajwadi Party between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav. This will not benefit Joseph at all,” said a senior leader in KC (M).

As per the EC order in Samajwadi Party dispute, the faction which holds a majority in Legislative and organisational wing of the party, will be entitled to use party name and its reserved ‘symbol’. With two MPs and three MLAs in its fold and 80 per cent majority in the state committee, Jose K Mani can easily secure a favourable order from the EC.

Hence, Joseph is unlikely to initiate such a move, according to the KC (M) insiders. At the same time, the hierarchy in the Catholic Church, which always played a crucial role when a crisis emerged in the party, and other supporting groups of KC (M) are unhappy with Joseph faction’s back-to-back attempts to provoke Jose K Mani and his supporters, it is learnt.