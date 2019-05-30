Home States Kerala

Kevin’s murder: Reinstatement of SI puts IG Sakhare in dock

Behera told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram he was “unaware” of the decision to reinstate the suspended SI.

Kevin P Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi Range Inspector General Vijay Sakhare has landed in a tight spot after State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Wednesday washed his hands off the controversy regarding reinstatement of Sub Inspector M S Shibu, who was under suspension for allegedly delaying probe into Kevin’s murder.

Behera told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram he was “unaware” of the decision to reinstate the suspended SI. Sakhare had issued the order to reinstate Shibu, who was facing an internal probe. While Sakhare was unavailable for comments, sources in IG’s office said he issued the order as suspended officer gave convincing answers to prove his innocence. 

DySP Vinod Pillai, who initiated the internal inquiry, had submitted the report before Sakhare, based on which the SI was reinstated. Shibu will be reinstated in Idukki in a lower grade. The action came at a time when he was being considered for promotion as Circle Inspector, sources said. As he lost his seniority, the IG had issued order not to entrust Shibu with law and order duty.

Though the inquiry committee found serious lapses on part of Shibu, he was reinstated after it was found that his termination will not stand legally. Sakhare issued a termination notice to Shibu on February 15, alleging serious lapses in handling the abduction and murder case on the basis of a department-level inquiry conducted by DySP Vinod Pillai. In his reply, Shibu refuted the charges and said he had given directions to the junior officers in the station before leaving his office on that fateful night.

Kevin’s family calls on CM
T’Puram: The family of Kevin, who became the victim of an honour killing a year ago, called on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday seeking withdrawal of the decision to reinstate M S Shibu, the former SI of Gandhinagar police station, into service. Joseph Jacob, Kevin’s father, said Pinarayi had assured him to do the needful. Joseph and family met Pinarayi at his office around 6 pm. They were not happy with Shibu’s reinstatement. “It is a wrong action by the police. He should be removed from service,” Joseph said. The family has also approached the State Human Rights Commission seeking measures against the police action.

‘Initiating action against cops is IG’s prerogative’
T’Puram: State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Wednesday said it is the prerogative of an IG to initiate disciplinary action against a police officer for dereliction of duty. The DGP had told reporters he was unaware of the reinstatement of M S Shibu, the Station House Officer, who was under suspension pertaining to the Kevin murder case. Speaking to Express, Behera made it clear that he would not intervene in the disciplinary action against any police officer. “It is the prerogative of an IG or a superior officer to take disciplinary action against the officer on dereliction of duty,” he said.

