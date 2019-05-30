Rain clouds over heads & cracks beneath feet: Cheruthoni people moving to safety

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHERUTHONI: As Kerala coasts get ready to welcome the first monsoon showers next week, a sense of fear is gripping the residents of Cheruthoni, a sleepy town located just below the flood gates of Idukki reservoir.

With the memories of the devastating flood that swept away their lives and livelihood still fresh in their minds, many residents of Cheruthoni and Vimalagiri are searching for rented houses on safer terrains.

Vimalagiri, a hamlet located on the slopes of the hills, had witnessed a series of landslides following torrential rain. Cracks have appeared in the slopes and the residents fear that can lead to further landslips if it rains heavily again this year.

Kuttichan of Neenthottathil is planning to shift to a rented house near Cherruthoni town. Jose, a pawn-shop owner at Thadiyambadu, said: “People living in vulnerable areas are trying to shift to safer places.”