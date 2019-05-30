Home States Kerala

Rain clouds over heads & cracks beneath feet: Cheruthoni people moving to safety

Vimalagiri, a hamlet located on the slopes of the hills, had witnessed a series of landslides following torrential rain.

Published: 30th May 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 02:39 AM   |  A+A-

A church located on the banks of Periyar in Cheruthoni is under threat as a landslide during flood had swept away the land around it | Albin Mathew

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHERUTHONI: As Kerala coasts get ready to welcome the first monsoon showers next week, a sense of fear is gripping the residents of Cheruthoni, a sleepy town located just below the flood gates of Idukki reservoir.

With the memories of the devastating flood that swept away their lives and livelihood still fresh in their minds, many residents of Cheruthoni and Vimalagiri are searching for rented houses on safer terrains.

Vimalagiri, a hamlet located on the slopes of the hills, had witnessed a series of landslides following torrential rain. Cracks have appeared in the slopes and the residents fear that can lead to further landslips if it rains heavily again this year.

Kuttichan of Neenthottathil is planning to shift to a rented house near Cherruthoni town. Jose, a pawn-shop owner at Thadiyambadu, said: “People living in vulnerable areas are trying to shift to safer places.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheruthoni Idukki dam flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp