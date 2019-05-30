Home States Kerala

Son held for raping mother in Kerala

According to cops, the youth had raped his mother, who is suffering from memory loss, several times in the recent past. 

Published: 30th May 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kerala police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man on the charge of sexually abusing his 62-year-old mother. 

The Anchalummood police team took the youth into custody on the basis of his father's complaint. 

On interrogation, he confessed to the crime, Pradeep J, Anchalummood police station Circle Inspector, said. 

According to cops, the youth had raped his mother, who is suffering from memory loss, several times in the recent past. 

The alleged rapist, Vinod Chandra, is the resident of Neeravil in Kollam district. 

The youth is also a second accused in another murder crime. 

Three years ago, he was the second accused in the rape and murder case of a housewife whose body was found in a septic tank. 

The police plan to submit the chargesheet shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anchalummood Vinod Chandra Neeravil Kollam Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp