Son held for raping mother in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kerala police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man on the charge of sexually abusing his 62-year-old mother.

The Anchalummood police team took the youth into custody on the basis of his father's complaint.

On interrogation, he confessed to the crime, Pradeep J, Anchalummood police station Circle Inspector, said.

According to cops, the youth had raped his mother, who is suffering from memory loss, several times in the recent past.

The alleged rapist, Vinod Chandra, is the resident of Neeravil in Kollam district.

The youth is also a second accused in another murder crime.

Three years ago, he was the second accused in the rape and murder case of a housewife whose body was found in a septic tank.

The police plan to submit the chargesheet shortly.