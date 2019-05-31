Congress mouthpiece raps Abdullakutty for Modi-Mahatma Comparison

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress mouthpiece ‘Veekshanam’ launched a scathing attack on party leader AP Abdullakutty, who had set the cat among the pigeons by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his thumping victory in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Calling Abdullakutty a “migratory bird looking for greener pastures”, an editorial in the party mouthpiece said the leader was set to join BJP eyeing the Manjeshwaram assembly seat which fell vacant following the death of legislator and Indian Union Muslim League leader P B Abdul Razak.

In a Facebook post on May 27, Abdullakutty had compared the Prime Minister to Mahatma Gandhi and attributed Modi’s victory to his implementation of Gandhian ideals. The post had provoked a backlash from Congress leaders and workers, with Kannur District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni writing to KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran urging him to take action against Abdullakutty. Later, Mullappally had told reporters the party will look into Abdullakutty’s post and that strong action will be initiated against him.

Congress leader V M Sudheeran had also criticised Abdullakutty, calling him an opportunist and saying his statement clearly indicated he won’t continue in the Congress. Sudheeran had also said the Congress showed a little carelessness by making Abdullakutty an MLA after the latter left the CPM and joined the Congress.

Abdullakutty served as SFI state president and secretary and was also the CPM MP from Kannur, before joining the Congress and getting elected as Kannur MLA in 2009 and 2011.