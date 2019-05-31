Home States Kerala

Congress mouthpiece raps Abdullakutty for Modi-Mahatma Comparison

In a Facebook post on May 27, Abdullakutty had compared the Prime Minister to Mahatma Gandhi and attributed Modi’s victory to his implementation of Gandhian ideals.

Published: 31st May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

A P Abdullakutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress mouthpiece ‘Veekshanam’ launched a scathing attack on party leader AP Abdullakutty, who had set the cat among the pigeons by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his thumping victory in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Calling Abdullakutty a “migratory bird looking for greener pastures”, an editorial in the party mouthpiece said the leader was set to join BJP eyeing the Manjeshwaram assembly seat which fell vacant following the death of legislator and Indian Union Muslim League leader P B Abdul Razak.

In a Facebook post on May 27, Abdullakutty had compared the Prime Minister to Mahatma Gandhi and attributed Modi’s victory to his implementation of Gandhian ideals. The post had provoked a backlash from Congress leaders and workers, with Kannur District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni writing to KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran urging him to take action against Abdullakutty. Later, Mullappally had told reporters the party will look into Abdullakutty’s post and that strong action will be initiated against him.

Congress leader V M Sudheeran had also criticised Abdullakutty, calling him an opportunist and saying his statement clearly indicated he won’t continue in the Congress. Sudheeran had also said the Congress showed a little carelessness by making Abdullakutty an MLA after the latter left the CPM and joined the Congress.

Abdullakutty served as SFI state president and secretary and was also the CPM MP from Kannur, before joining the Congress and getting elected as Kannur MLA in 2009 and 2011.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Abdullakutty Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mahatma Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp