Flood lesson: Tense past helps Aluva temple keep future perfect

Considering the monsoon’s impending onset and taking a cue from last year’s flood, the temple’s electrical system was strengthened by laying waterproof cables.

Published: 31st May 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

The devastation caused to Aluva Mahadeva Temple by the 2018 flood. The daily poojas at the temple were suspended for the first time in 94 years following the deluge. (Right) An aerial view of the temple on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

ALUVA: In August, it will be a year since the functioning of Aluva Mahadeva temple was affected for close to three weeks in the century’s worst flood. Now, the temple authorities are focusing more on strengthening the safety measures to avert the possibility of natural calamities inflicting damage on the temple structure.

The temple, which has historic importance, suffered a financial loss to the tune of around `1 crore. For the first time in 94 years,  the daily poojas at the temple remained suspended in the deluge’s aftermath.

“The impact of the floods was so huge that it was only by February this year, barely days before the Maha Shivarathri, that we were able to complete the maintenance work. The restoration was carried out by the Public Works Department,” said Sreedhara Sarma, administrative officer. Sarma confirmed to Express the temple authorities’ are increasingly focusing on steps to insulate the temple against damage resulting from natural calamities.

“Natural calamities are beyond our control. However, we can take precautions to reduce the extent of the damage. For instance, we lost numerous records and files, especially those recorded in files. Now, we have shifted the office to the second floor and have decided to digitise data,”   he said.

Considering the monsoon’s impending onset and taking a cue from last year’s flood, the temple’s electrical system was strengthened by laying waterproof cables.  “The Irrigation Department is also constructing barricades along the bank for ensuring the safety of devotees,” he said.

TAGS
Aluva Mahadeva Temple Kerala floods

