PJ Joseph, Jose K Mani lock horns over ‘EC letter’

It appears there is no let-up in the standoff between Kerala Congress (M) acting chairman P J Joseph and vice-chairman Jose K Mani over bringing a restructuring at the helm of the party.

Published: 31st May 2019 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: It appears there is no let-up in the standoff between Kerala Congress (M) acting chairman PJ Joseph and vice-chairman Jose K Mani over bringing a restructuring at the helm of the party. Both leaders are engaged in a war of words over Joseph faction’s reported move to approach the Election Commission (EC) to establish him as the party chairman.

While Jose expressed his dissatisfaction in public over spreading false news regarding party affairs, Joseph, who denied his role in the letter controversy, said it was a natural procedure to inform the EC on the acting chairman taking charge of the party.

Joseph said he was unaware whether any letter has been submitted to the EC. “I am not sure whether any letter regarding the appointment of an interim chairman has been given to the EC. Even if the reports are true, it’s part of the organisational formality. However, I have not sent any letter to the EC, stating the chairman has been elected through a voting process,” he told reporters in Thodupuzha on Thursday.

Turning down Mani faction’s demand for a party state committee to elect the chairman, Joseph said the state committee cannot be convened till August 3, as the court has stayed the proceedings till then. Meanwhile, Jose reiterated his demand to convene the party state committee sooner than later to initiate the process of electing the chairman. He also demanded the leaders to release the letter, if there is any, which was sent to the EC.

DCC’s request

The Kottayam DCC, in a resolution, urged the KC(M) to stop feuding in public and reach a consensus soon. Amidst the standoff, Mons Joseph MLA, a prominent leader of the Joseph faction, on Thursday went to New Zealand for a five-day visit

