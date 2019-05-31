Sabarimala issue will be taken care of: New cabinet minister V Muraleedharan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: V Muraleedharan, the only MP from Kerala to be inducted as a State Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government on Friday, has said that the vexed Sabarimala temple issue would be taken care of.

"The BJP has already made it very clear that it would take care of the Sabarimala issue. Therefore I need not say anything about it. Let's just wait for a while," said the 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra.

Muraleedharan did not hide his displeasure with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who failed to turn up for Modi's swearing-in. He however, made it clear that this would not affect the relationship between the Centre and the state.

He said the BJP and the CPI-M were different political parties and there would always be a difference of opinion between them.