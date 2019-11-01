Home States Kerala

CPM-led govt has lost Communist values, says slain Maoist’s brother

He also said they were suspicious of the police’s version that Karthi and their group had attacked the police.

Family of Manivasakan and Karthi’s brother Murugesan waiting in front of the mortuary of Thrissur Medical College Hospital (Inset) Meenamma, Karthi’s mother

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Murugesan, elder brother of Maoist Karthi who was killed along with three other suspected Maoists in the Thunderbolt firing in Manjakandi forest in Attappadi on Tuesday and Wednesday, has criticised the state’s government saying that it no more has the values to claim as a Communist-led government.

“Despite the court order, the police delayed the procedures and it affected our departure from Palakkad to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital (where the bodies of the slain Maoists were kept),” Murugesan, who seemed to have lost all energy, said here on Thursday. 

“The state police made a 70-year-old woman (Meenamma, his mother) come all the way from Puthukottai in Tamil Nadu and return with a heavy heart, not able to see her son. I have been staying here since we came to know about the shootout, running from one office to another. I haven’t even changed my dress, while my health is unstable,” he said. 

Murugesan also made it clear that the heavy-handed attitude from the police or the government would not affect their willpower to fight for the rights of his brother and other three who were killed in the encounter.
Murugesan has been an ardent supporter of Communism, especially the CPM. He also said they were suspicious of the police’s version that Karthi and their group had attacked the police.

