Cyclone Maha to turn very severe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The severe cyclonic storm Maha (pronounced as M’maha) is intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea. The Aminidivi island on the Lakshadweep reported the maximum wind speed of 72 kmph at 2.30pm on Thursday and it would be a severe cyclone during the next 24 hours, with the wind speed touching 130-140 kmph on Friday and gusting to 155 kmph.

Though Kerala is not on the cyclone path, the state is experiencing heavy showers and gusty wind on the coastal and hilly stretches. According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, the Maha cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area moved north. It is very likely to move northwest and thereafter move west-northwest intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.

The fisheries department has called to suspend all fishing activities along and off the coast of Kerala till Saturday considering the cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. Sea conditions over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea will be rough to very rough by Friday. Further, gale wind speed reaching 95-105 kmph gusting to 115 kmph is also prevailing over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area around the system centre.

Rough sea

Several coastal stretches in the state have been witnessing rough sea with waves battering the shores. As many as 16 fishermen who ventured into the sea, disregarding the warning, from Beypore in Kozhikode are yet to reach the coast due to turbulent weather, said reports. Though the IMD had declared an orange alert in five districts on Thursday, there is no heavy rain warning for Friday except isolated heavy showers as the cyclonic system is moving away from the state.

2019 - rain so far

Actual rainfall 470mm

Normal rainfall 303.4mm

Difference 55 per cent

Oct 1-Dec 31, 2018

Actual rainfall 465.6mm

Normal rainfall 480.7mm

Difference 3 per cent

Southwest Monsoon 2019 (June 1 to Sep 30)

Actual rainfall 2,309.8mm

Normal rainfall 2,049.2mm

Difference 13 per cent