Drishyam-style burial: Kerala govt to pay building owner after digging up floor to find body

The incident soon came to be known as 'drishyam’ model murder as, like in the movie, the accused tried to escape the law by burying the body deep under a building.

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a rare gesture, the Home Department has given nod to the police to pay compensation to a Thalayolaparambunative for digging up the floor of his shopping complex in connection with a murder investigation. The sanction was given to pay Rs 96,170 to Jacob Mathew, who owns the shopping complex located near Thalayolaparambu town.

The police had dug up the inside floor of the shopping complex in 2016 to locate the body of K V Mathew, who was murdered and then buried there by his acquaintance Aneesh. When the murder happened in 2008, Aneesh was running a shop taken on rent from Jacob. Mathew was a financier and used to lend money on interest.

Aneesh was one of his clients and the animosity he had developed against Mathew over the financial dealings led to the murder. Mathew’s murder came to light eight years after the incident when Aneesh was picked up for questioning by the cops in connection with another case.

The incident soon came to be known as 'drishyam’ model murder as, like in the movie, the accused tried to escape the law by burying the body deep under a building. Ignorant of this, Jacob later erected a three-storied complex in that place.

Though there has been no order regarding digging up of one’s property in connection with a probe, Jacob was willing to let the police excavate the place. The cops had dug up the floor in the middle of the building after breaking open the concrete using cutter. Later excavator was also used to dig deep and locate the body.  

An officer of Thalayolaparambu station said the floor of the shopping complex was damaged severely due to the excavations. “In several places, the floor was cut open. The owner was easily set back by several thousand rupees. During that period, many of the shops inside the complex had to be closed down. In that way too, the owner suffered financial losses,” the officer, who did not want to be identified, told TNIE.

Inspector R Madhu, who was with the District Crime Branch during that time, said the excavations carried out in the place helped the cops solve the crime. The current decision of the Home Department came after the State Police Chief sought the former’s nod to distribute the compensation.

The owner of the shopping complex had sought compensation after which the PWD department inspected the place and assessed the damages. The compensation amount was also calculated by PWD officials. 

